Steps Being Taken To Foster Co-Op Between Türkiye And OTS Member Nations - Minister

steps are being taken to develop cooperation between Türkiye and
the OTS (Organization of Turkic States) member countries, Turkish
Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said at the II
Agribusiness Forum of Turkic States (Turkagro) in Baku, Trend reports.
"Agriculture is one of the sectors that will contribute to the
development of this cooperation. New member states are
strengthening the OTS. Our countries have potential that should be
untapped. I believe that trade in this sector will expand," Yumakli
noted.
"We can remove obstacles in the seed trade by creating common
seed catalogs. Farm insurance systems will be established both in
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Work in this direction has already
begun," added the minister.
The second meeting of agriculture ministers of the OTS member
states and the second Turkagro business forum are taking place in
Baku.
