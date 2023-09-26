Azerbaijan Developing Ad Hoc Law On Trade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Work on the law "On Trade" is underway in Azerbaijan, chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during public hearings in Parliament on the draft Competition Code, Trend reports.

He noted that this law will be comprehensive in combination with the Competition Code.

Moreover, according to the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On appraisal activity," a Chamber of Appraisers will be established in Azerbaijan.

The Chamber of Appraisers is a non-commercial legal entity established on the basis of compulsory membership of appraisers and carrying out its activities based on the principle of self-government.

Persons who are not members of the Chamber will not be able to engage in appraisal activities in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.