Azerbaijan Developing Ad Hoc Law On Trade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Work on the law
"On Trade" is underway in Azerbaijan, chairman of the Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during public hearings in
Parliament on the draft Competition Code, Trend reports.
He noted that this law will be comprehensive in combination with
the Competition Code.
Moreover, according to the draft law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, "On appraisal activity," a Chamber of Appraisers will
be established in Azerbaijan.
The Chamber of Appraisers is a non-commercial legal entity
established on the basis of compulsory membership of appraisers and
carrying out its activities based on the principle of
self-government.
Persons who are not members of the Chamber will not be able to
engage in appraisal activities in the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
