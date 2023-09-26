Number Of Hired Workers In Azerbaijan's Private Sector Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Currently, the
share of the private sector in the formation of added value in the
economy is more than 83 percent, chairman of the Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and
Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during public hearings in
the Parliament on the draft Competition Code, Trend reports.
"Today, about 50 percent of hired workers in Azerbaijan are
employed in the private sector," he said.
He noted that if during the last 5 years the number of hired
workers in the public sector has increased only by 20,000, their
growth in the private sector has exceeded 200,000.
The committee chairman added that competition is the engine of
the market economy.
