Kazakhstan Recognizes Value Of Maximizing Potential Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 26. Expanding the
potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
(Middle Corridor), connecting China to Europe through Kazakhstan,
is important, said Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat
Karabayev during the Global Sustainable Transport Forum in the
Chinese capital Beijing, Trend reports.
He noted the progress of work to eliminate bottlenecks, as a
result of which it is planned to increase transportation volumes
along the Middle Corridor by more than five times.
The minister also spoke in detail about the ongoing work to
develop the transport and logistics industry, roads, and aviation.
At the same time, the launch of the construction of a logistics
center in the city of Xi'an and the start of the implementation of
the project“construction of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line”, where
a new, third border crossing with China will open, were noted.
Further, within the framework of the forum, the First Meeting of
the Ministers of Transport of Central Asia and the People's
Republic of China took place. At it, Karabayev introduced
participants to Kazakhstan's plans to expand the capacity of
existing transport facilities through new projects.
In addition, Karabayev voiced proposals for attractive areas of
cooperation in the railway industry, in the field of logistics, the
expansion of air terminals, and road construction.
Following the event, the participants signed a memorandum on the
creation of a mechanism for a meeting of the ministers of transport
of the Central Asian countries and the People's Republic of China,
which will allow coordinating planning and identifying priority
areas and key tasks of transport cooperation.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143057
