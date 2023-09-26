Azerbaijan Sends Fuel For Karabakh Armenians Again (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 26.
Azerbaijan's
central authorities sent fuel for Armenian residents of the
Karabakh region, Trend reports.
About two vehicles with fuel are headed to Khankendi.
Will be updated
