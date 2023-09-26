Russians Fire 491 Shells On Kherson Region, Killing Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson region 93 times over the past day, killing six civilians and injuring ten more.

“In just one day, the Russians fired 491 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, automatic mounted grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, aviation and drones on the region. The invaders also launched one missile attack,” Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

Russian military hit the residential neighborhoods of populated settlements of the region, the territory and buildings of educational institutions and a housing office in Beryslav district; an administrative building in Kherson district; the territory and buildings of educational institutions, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a food industry enterprise and a market in Kherson city.

"At 05:00 on September 26, the enemy attacked Olhivka from aviation. Around 07:00, they shelled Kyslivka and Kherson. There are casualties. Information is being clarified," he added.