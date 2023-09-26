Invaders Attack Cherkasy Region With Shahed Drones. Infrastructure Object Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of July 26, the Russians attacked Cherkasy region with combat drones, hitting an infrastructure object.

"Air raid alarm started the day in Cherkasy region. At night, the enemy attacked our region with Shahed drones. Air defense forces shot down four enemy air targets. However, an infrastructure object was hit. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The elimination of consequences is ongoing," Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As reported, on September 21, Russia attacked Cherkasy with a missile that was shot down. Debris fell on a hotel, injuring 11 people.