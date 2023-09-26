Russian Army Shells Slovyansk At Night, Hits Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At about 3 a.m., the enemy again fired on the city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, hitting infrastructure facilities.

Vadym Lyakh, the head of the City Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"It's another bad morning in Slovyansk. At about 3:00 a.m., two 'arrivals' were in the area of the gas station. The building of the bus station was destroyed. The market and cafes adjacent to the highway were damaged," he said in the post.

Russians attackwith S-300 missiles, Shahed drones

As noted, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, SBU counterintelligence detained an enemy spotter who was trying to identify the locations of the Defense Forces in Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, and launch Russian strikes against them.