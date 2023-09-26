Enemy Shells Korabelnyi District In Kherson This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy shelled Korabelnyi district in Kherson city. Apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. Information about casualties is being clarified.

"This morning, the occupying forces shelled Korabelnyi district in Kherson," the Kherson City Military Administration posted on Telegram .

As noted, residential high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged as a result of the attack. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Invaders attackasy region with Shahed drones. Infrastructure object hit

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 93 times over the past day, killing six civilians and injuring ten more.

Photo: Telegram , Kherson City Military Administration