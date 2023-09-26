Russians Fire With Mortars At Border Of Sumy Region - Explosions Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian invaders fired mortars at the border community of Znob-Novhorodske in the Sumy region, two explosions were recorded.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Urkinform.
"At night, the enemy carried out a mortar attack on the Znob-Novhorodske community. Two explosions were recorded," the post reads.
As reported, on September 25, Russians fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 77 explosions were recorded. The Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, Shalyhyne, Krasnopil, Bilopillya, Myropil, and Velyka Pysarivka communities were shelled.
