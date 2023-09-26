Russian Troops Hit Populated Settlements Of Zaporizhzhia Region 124 Times Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, September 25, Russian invaders hit Zaporizhzhia region 124 times, killing a man and injuring another.

"Over the last day, Russian military personnel launched 124 strikes on 23 towns and villages in the line of fire. 102 artillery strikes were launched on frontline settlements, in particular, Huliaypole, Novoandriyivka, Chervone, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Levadne, Plavni, Kamyanske, and Stepnohirsk," Yuriy Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

The enemy launched eight UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Malynivka and Levadne, a missile strike on Chervonyi Yar, eight MLRS attacks on Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

The occupiers also hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka with five aviation projectiles.

"A 64-year-old resident of Huliaypole was injured in the artillery fire. Enemy artillery also took the life of a 70-year-old resident of Plavni," the Administration added.

Twenty-eight reports on the destruction of houses, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities were filed.

As reported, the enemy shelled populated settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 140 times on September 24.

Photo: Telegram , Yuriy Malashko