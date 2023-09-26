Invaders Attack Mykolaiv Region With Drones, Agricultural Enterprise Burns Down

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on Tuesday, September 26, Russian invaders attacked the Mykolaiv region with drones, causing a fire at an agricultural enterprise.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, on September 26, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise in the Bereznehuvatske community as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle shot down by air defense forces. The fire is currently extinguished. Preliminary, there were no casualties," the statement said.

It is also noted that yesterday, around 9 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv.

"The missile hit an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim said.

He added that yesterday at 1:51 p.m. enemy artillery shelling was also recorded in the open area outside the settlements, and at 10:43 p.m. in the water area of the Kutsurub community. It is noted that there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

As reported earlier, as a result of hostile shelling of infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson was temporarily restricted.