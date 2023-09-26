Two People Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in the enemy shelling of Korabelnyi district in Kherson city this morning.
"Two people were injured in the strike by Russian occupying forces on Korabelnyi district in Kherson this morning," Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram .
The injured were given medical assistance.
As emphasized, this is preliminary information. Read also:
Enemy shells Korabelnyi district in Kher
son this morning
This morning, the enemy shelled Korabelnyi district in Kherson city. Apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.
Photo: Telegram , Kherson City Military Administration
MENAFN26092023000193011044ID1107143046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.