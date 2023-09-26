Two People Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in the enemy shelling of Korabelnyi district in Kherson city this morning.

"Two people were injured in the strike by Russian occupying forces on Korabelnyi district in Kherson this morning," Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

The injured were given medical assistance.

As emphasized, this is preliminary information.

This morning, the enemy shelled Korabelnyi district in Kherson city. Apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.

Photo: Telegram , Kherson City Military Administration