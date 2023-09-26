Nayev Checks Winter Readiness In The Northern Operational Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, checked winter readiness in the Northern Operational Zone.

The commander reported this on his Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

He said that preparations for the winter in the specified operational area are ongoing. In particular, firewood is being delivered, and the availability of winter clothing is being checked.

They also continue to address issues related to meeting the needs of defenders in preparation for performing tasks in winter conditions.

not to halt Ukraine's counteroffensive - General Tarnavsky

"We are keeping these issues under control, the relevant commissions are working. This work will be completed in time," emphasized Nayev.

As reported, Ukraine is preparing for the heating season. In particular, the Kherson City Administration announced that the local heating company is 70% ready to start heating, and the city authorities are preparing for a possible blackout.