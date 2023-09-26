Five Enemy Ammo Depots Destroyed In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 62 Russian occupiers and destroyed 35 enemy military equipment units in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Defense Forces' artillery units have completed 949 fire missions over the past day. The enemy's losses came to 190 troops (62 killed, 127 injured, and one was taken prisoner),” Tarnavskyi wrote.

Additionally, Russians lost 35 military equipment units, namely one tank, six armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, one multiple launch rocket system, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and one special equipment unit.

“Also, five enemy ammunition depots were destroyed,” Tarnavskyi added.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 26, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 276,670 troops.