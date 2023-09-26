Azerbaijan Sends Medical Aid To Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The central government of Azerbaijan sent medical aid to
Khankendi, Azernews reports.
A medical vehicle equipped with medicine stock, first aid kits
and supplies was set off on the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road.
Aid is intended for those injured in the explosion of a gasoline
tanker in the city.
It should be noted that an explosion took place at a gas station
near Khankendi at night. As a result of the explosion of the gas
tank, several people died and injured.
