ADA & Ministry Launch Project Relating To Great Return

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Since September 2023, ADA University jointly with the Institute
of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education has begun
implementing the project Conducting a Sociological Survey among
IDPs and Preparing Preliminary Forecasts to Ensure the Return and
Reintegration of the Population in the Liberated Territories, Azernews reports.
The project was implemented on the basis of an order from the
State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.
The project will explore the views and suggestions of IDPs
regarding the Great Return, as well as their reintegration needs
and potential.
In this regard, it is planned to organize discussions in Focus
Groups with the participation of IDPs representing different
socio-demographic groups.
The head of the project Fariz Ismailzadeh, Vice-Rector of ADA
University and Director of the Institute of Development and
Diplomacy noted that the Focus Group discussions will play an
important role in developing effective strategies and policies in
the Great Return process.
General Director of the Institute of Economics Professor Nazim
Muzaffarli is the scientific director of the project.
In order to ensure more effective implementation of the project,
on September 19, a meeting was held at ADA University with
representatives of various government agencies (ministries, special
missions, agencies, committees, etc.), members of parliament, as
well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and
government organizations.
During the meeting, members of the Research Group and invited
representatives of relevant institutions changed views over
effectively organizing the discussed issues in the Focus Group, and
the experience and observations obtained at the previous stage of
the project.
It was stated that the project will provide significant results
for predicting the next stage of the voluntary, dignified and safe
return of former IDPs to their native lands. It was added that the
opinions and considerations of the meeting participants will be
taken into account when preparing the final proposals and
recommendations.
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107143039
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.