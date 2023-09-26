ADA & Ministry Launch Project Relating To Great Return

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rena Murshud Read more

Since September 2023, ADA University jointly with the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education has begun implementing the project Conducting a Sociological Survey among IDPs and Preparing Preliminary Forecasts to Ensure the Return and Reintegration of the Population in the Liberated Territories, Azernews reports.

The project was implemented on the basis of an order from the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

The project will explore the views and suggestions of IDPs regarding the Great Return, as well as their reintegration needs and potential.

In this regard, it is planned to organize discussions in Focus Groups with the participation of IDPs representing different socio-demographic groups.

The head of the project Fariz Ismailzadeh, Vice-Rector of ADA University and Director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy noted that the Focus Group discussions will play an important role in developing effective strategies and policies in the Great Return process.

General Director of the Institute of Economics Professor Nazim Muzaffarli is the scientific director of the project.

In order to ensure more effective implementation of the project, on September 19, a meeting was held at ADA University with representatives of various government agencies (ministries, special missions, agencies, committees, etc.), members of parliament, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and government organizations.

During the meeting, members of the Research Group and invited representatives of relevant institutions changed views over effectively organizing the discussed issues in the Focus Group, and the experience and observations obtained at the previous stage of the project.

It was stated that the project will provide significant results for predicting the next stage of the voluntary, dignified and safe return of former IDPs to their native lands. It was added that the opinions and considerations of the meeting participants will be taken into account when preparing the final proposals and recommendations.