Ammunition Storages Being Found In Civilian Buildings In Garabagh Economic Region


(MENAFN- AzerNews) It was once again identified that formations of illegal Armenian armed forces detachments had used civilian infrastructure for military purposes, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the inspection of buildings abandoned in the Garabagh economic region after local anti-terror measures, the use of these facilities as military storages was determined.

The found boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for grenade launchers of various types, guided missiles of the Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) complex, military uniforms, and armored helmets were seized.

