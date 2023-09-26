Ammunition Storages Being Found In Civilian Buildings In Garabagh Economic Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It was once again identified that formations of illegal Armenian
armed forces detachments had used civilian infrastructure for
military purposes, Azernews reports with reference
to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the inspection of buildings abandoned in the Garabagh
economic region after local anti-terror measures, the use of these
facilities as military storages was determined.
The found boxes full of weapons and ammunition, shells for
grenade launchers of various types, guided missiles of the Kornet
anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) complex, military uniforms, and
armored helmets were seized.
