Azerbaijan-Belarus Investments, Trade & Logistics Seminar To Be Held In Baku

On November 2, 2023, the international investment and consulting
company ASER, jointly with the Great Stone Industrial Park, with
the support of the Belarussian Embassy in Azerbaijan, will hold a
seminar on trade, economic and investment cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Belarus at the Hyatt Regency Baku hotel, Azernews reports with reference to the press
service of ASER.
The purpose of the seminar is to look through business
opportunities for cooperation and build relationships between
Azerbaijani and Belarusian businesses.
Owners, representatives and top managers of large companies,
including manufacturing, logistics, financial and consulting
companies will attend the seminar. The company noted that the
Belorussian businessmen are interested in cooperation with the
Azerbaijani side in the fields of export, import, food production,
engineering, chemicals and other industries.
The seminar is expected to be opened by the Economic Counselor
of the Belarusian Embassy in Azerbaijan Tatyana Zubritskaya. It is
planned to discuss such topics as the prospects for investment,
trade, and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus;
activities of the Great Stone Industrial Park; history of creation
and goals of business in Belarus; trends and new solutions in
logistics; modern approaches to the design of logistics centers and
production facilities.
