Azerbaijani President's Administration Issues Statement On Providing Humanitarian Aid To People In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President's Administration issued a statement on
providing humanitarian aid to the people of Khankendi, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
“In accordance with the request made by the representatives of
the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan
at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with
a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500
people, as well as to provide assistance to the people injured in
an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi,
another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing
supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been
dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September
26.”
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107143036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.