Azerbaijani President's Administration Issues Statement On Providing Humanitarian Aid To People In Khankendi


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President's Administration issued a statement on providing humanitarian aid to the people of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

“In accordance with the request made by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500 people, as well as to provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26.”

