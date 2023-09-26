Military Equipment, Weapons & Ammunition Seized In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released the list of military
equipment, weapons, and ammunition that have been seized in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh as of September 26, 10:00 a.m. after the
completion of the anti-terror activities that ended on September,
20 Azernews reports.
The list is as follows
1. Small arms and grenades - 909
2. Artillery weapons - 47
3. Air Defense means -165
4. Ammunition - 251308
5. Accoutrements - 1674
6. Optical and other devices - 154
7. Armored vehicles - 22
8. Auto vehicles - 75
9. Trailer - 21
