Turkish Delegation Visit Alley Of Honor, Alley Of Martyrs & Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 26, the delegation led by the Turkish Agriculture
and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı visited the grave of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Alley of Martyrs and Baku Turkish
Martyrs' Memorial, Azernews reports.
The delegation first paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the National
Leader of Azerbaijanis, and the architect and founder of the modern
independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath in front of his
grave in the Alley of Honor.
The delegation visited the grave of prominent
ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well.
Then the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, commemorated
martyrs who lost their lives in the struggle for the independence
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath in front
of the Eternal Torch monument.
At the end, the delegation visited the Baku Turkish Martyrs'
Memorial monument and placed a wreath at the Memorial.
