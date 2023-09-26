Automated Guided Vehicle Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 12.5% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2022, the market for automated guided vehicles was valued at US$3.05 billion. Furthermore, growth is anticipated to pick up steam from 2022 to 2032 to a staggering 12.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.9 billion. One of the key factors projected to boost the need for autonomous guided vehicles in the oil & gas, transportation, and construction industries, according to Fact.MR, is the global increase in industrialization. The market's sales forecast will be further shaped by the improved features provided by automated guided vehicles, such as fuel efficiency and customized material handling, which are driving up demand.

The market's expansion might be due to nations' varying levels of industry automation awareness and adoption. However, the market for automated guided vehicles has been expanding as a result of rising laser guided AGV production and falling labour costs.

The integration of Industry 4.0 concepts has led the conventional industrial facilities to develop into smart, networked as well as highly efficient automated facilities. Also, the Industry 4.0 has the ability to transform a manufacturing facility into a self-contained operation as it is a single automated unit that incorporates computers, industrial automation systems, and robots. A network of linked devices creates a smart architecture capable of making decentralized choices. In addition, the rise of Industry 4.0 is transforming the way warehouses operate & Industry 4.0 also intends to establish a productive working environment in which people and robots can collaborate well.

Moreover, the integration of Industry 4.0 and robots would turn processes into an industrial space with greater automation system coordination. This integration will enable high-velocity operations at lower costs along with making it time-critical, in the extremely demanding and constantly expanding supply chain environment. Furthermore, the deployment of Industry 4.0 technology has aided active communication between warehouse activities along with improving warehouse system coordination and assists warehouse operators in performing time-critical as well as high-velocity activities at a reduced cost, which in turn is escalating the growth of the automated guided vehicle market growth over the analysis period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 1.5% was recorded for the Automated Guided Vehicle market from 2017-2022

In FY 2022, the Automated Guided Vehicle market reached a valuation of US$ 3.05 Billion

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 10.0% in 2023

By Vehicle Type, the Forklift Trucks Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 12.3% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR's projections, the market for Automated Guided Vehicle in the US will likely expand at a 12.4% CAGR The Automated Guided Vehicle market in India is expected to expand at a 12.3% CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Automated Guided Vehicle Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Automated Guided Vehicle in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:



In January 2022, KUKA AG signed a contract with Ford Otosan for the supply of more than 700 robots for Ford's next-generation electrical and connected commercial vehicle projects. The contract marks a continuation of the company's partnership, which has been in place for more than 20 years. In April 2021, JBT Corporation exhibited its Warehouse Freezer AGV, which operates in an array of temperatures from -10°F to 110°F. It operates with a lift capacity of 2,500 pounds. The automatic guided vehicle (AGV) features a triple-stage hydraulic mast, which has an integrated side shift and tilt. Additionally, it provides a variety of lift heights, ranging from 357 inches (or less) to the top of its forks, to 422 inches.

Prominent Automated Guided Vehicle Service Players



Addverb Technologies

Aichi Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

China SME Group Co., Ltd

DAIFUKU GROUP

Egemin Automation Inc.

GreyOrange

GRIDBOTS

JBT Corporation

KOLEC

Konecranes

KUKA AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

SHENZHEN MIRCOLOMAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

System Logistics S.p.A. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Key Segments Covered in the Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Survey



By Vehicle Type :



Tow Vehicles



Unit Load Carriers



Pallet Trucks



Assembly Line Vehicles



Forklift Trucks

Other Types

By Navigation Technology :



Laser Guidance



Magnetic Guidance



Inductive Guidance



Optical Tape Guidance



Vision Guidance

Others

By Battery :



Lead Battery



Lithium-Ion Battery



Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Application :



Transportation



Storage



Distribution



Assembly



Packaging

Waste Handling

By End-User :



Automotive



Manufacturing



Food & Beverages



Aerospace



Healthcare



Logistics

Retail

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Automated Guided Vehicle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of vehicle type (tow vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, forklift trucks, and other types), by navigation technology (laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical tape guidance, vision guidance, and others), by battery (lead battery, lithium-ion battery, nickel-based battery, and others), by application (transportation, storage, distribution, assembly, packaging, and waste handling), end-user (automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

