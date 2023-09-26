Three Terrorists Killed In Military Operation In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani security forces said today, to have killed three terrorists in the country's north-western tribal Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, said in a statement that, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Tirah area of the Khyber district, on the reported presence of terrorists last night.

The ISPR added that, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists.

The killed militants also include a terrorist commander named Kifayat alias Tor Adnan, who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies, as well as, the killing of civilians.

The military said that, the security forces have been carrying on a clearance operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.– NNN-APP

