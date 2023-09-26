Three Terrorists, Including Commander, Eliminated In Khyber District Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In an intelligence-based operation in the Tirah area of Khyber district, security forces successfully eliminated three terrorists, including a notorious commander known as Kifayat, alias Tor Adnan.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army's public relations agency, this operation was initiated based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of these terrorists.

During the operation, an intense firefight erupted between the security forces and the terrorists. In the aftermath, three terrorists, including the high-ranking commander, were neutralized. These militants had been involved in numerous acts of terrorism against law enforcement agencies and were also responsible for the senseless killings of innocent civilians.

ISPR further stated that the area is being systematically cleared as part of ongoing efforts to root out terrorism. Pakistan's security forces remain unwavering in their commitment to eradicating this menace and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

