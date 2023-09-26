Transcending Boundaries: The Dynamic Duo Of Zora Palova And Stepan Pala

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Habatat Galleries Presents a Captivating Glass Art Exhibition

Dates: September 23rd - 24th

Location: Habatat Galleries, 4400 Fernlee Avenue, Royal Oak, Michigan

Habatat Galleries is thrilled to unveil an exceptional exhibition featuring the remarkable Slovakian artists, Zora Palova and Stepan Pala. Titled "Transcending Boundaries: Zora Palova and Stepan Pala Unite in Glass Artistry," this event marks their first joint exhibition in the United States in over two decades. This is a unique opportunity for art aficionados to witness the convergence of Zora's raw and bold brutalist approach with Stepan's precision-driven mathematical artistry.

Zora Palova: Embracing the Raw Beauty of Brutalism

Zora Palova is celebrated for her fearless exploration of brutalism within the realm of glass art. Her work exudes a raw, unapologetic energy, embracing the purity of form and the power of elemental shapes. Zora's creations invite viewers to contemplate the inherent beauty of glass in its most primal state.

Stepan Pala: Crafting Glass with Mathematical Poetry

Stepan Pala is a master of precision and mathematical finesse in the world of glass art. His pieces are a symphony of mathematical elegance, where meticulous calculations meet artistic brilliance. Stepan's work embodies a harmonious balance of geometry and imagination.

Together, Zora Palova and Stepan Pala create a captivating artistic dialogue, seamlessly blending the rugged intensity of brutalism with the mathematical poetry of precision. Their shared journey as both artists and life partners in Slovakia has enriched their creative expressions, and this exhibition showcases the culmination of their artistic evolution.

Join us at Habatat Galleries on September 23rd and 24th to celebrate this extraordinary artistic union. Witness the magic that unfolds when contrasting styles merge to create a symphony of glass artistry that defies conventional boundaries.

Exhibition Details:



Don't miss this rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Zora Palova and Stepan Pala. "Transcending Boundaries" promises to be an unforgettable exploration of contemporary glass artistry. Join us and become a part of this extraordinary journey!

About Habatat Galleries: Habatat Galleries is a renowned gallery specializing in contemporary glass art. With a rich history spanning over 40 years, Habatat Galleries has been a trailblazer in promoting glass as a medium of artistic expression, representing some of the world's most renowned glass artists.