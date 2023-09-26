Patrick O'neil Media Network Inc. Announces Breaking News Services And Links To Bargains On Its Website

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Miami, Florida Sep 26, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Patrick O'Neil Media Network Inc., announced today, that the company has engineered its website to feature continuous breaking news feeds in hundreds of popular categories. Online since July 2002, the revamped patrickoneilnow offers to help consumers quickly find breaking news in hundreds of relevant categories. Each newsroom/news page is a category that features up to 25 news headlines with accompanying news briefs from up to twenty-five reputable media sources. Users can quickly read headlines and news briefs on the patrickoneilnews page selected or click the related link to read the entire news item from its original source.

The website features frequently updated news headlines on the homepage which frequent visitors can click to land on patrickoneilnews pages. News headlines on the homepage are listed under Trending News in the U.S.A., Trending International News, Health News, Finance News, Family Interests News, Entertainment News, Caribbean News Update and Sports News.

There are also seven news directories at patrickoneilthat are designed to easily guide consumers to desired news topics. Links to the news directories are easily accessible from anywhere on the site. This can save users a significant amount of time because it is a convenient way to quickly find the latest, updated topical news. News items are automatically updated 24/7 on the news pages, where consumers will see the date and time each news item was last updated.

The seven News Directories that guide users to related news topics are: News in Each US State - Health, Family, Entertainment and Special Interests News - Finance and Business News - Technology and Media News - International News By Regions - World News By Countries - and Sports News.

As a user-friendly website, advertisements that offer bargains and other useful goods and services are easily accessible from the directories and each news page. The Google-powered advertisements on the patrickoneilnews pages, can and often automatically match the news content on the page. So, it can make it easy for a user to see attractive finance related offers while visiting a finance related news page and attractive health related offers while visiting a health-related news page. An advanced search engine tool enhanced by Google, is positioned on the news pages, to give consumers the option of searching for bargains, coupons, or anything desired on the world wide web while using the services at patrickoneil.com.

The company's president comments on the development of patrickoneil.com. "We are always working hard to research and add new services at patrickoneilthat we are confident will help consumers save valuable time and money"; says company president Patrick O'Neil.

About:

In addition to featuring breaking news, the site will soon be featuring research on Vehicles, Beauty & Fitness, Business & Industrial, Computers & Electronics, Finance, Food & Drinks, Health, Hobbies & Leisure, Home & Garden, Internet & Telecom, Jobs & Education, People & Society, Pets & Animals, Real Estate, Science, Shopping, Travel and similar. The information will be accessible from the Research To Help Consumers directory at patrickoneil.com. Other services being developed to be featured soon at patrickoneilinclude professional Podcasts for companies, Breaking Business News, Links to Businesses Directory, Business Reviews, Research of Goods and Services, Press Release Services, Patrick O'Neil Radio, Patrick O'Neil Newsline and other promotions.

home

Sports News