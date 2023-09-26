Arab League Condemns Houthis Treacherous Attack Against Bahraini Servicemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab League condemned on Tuesday the treacherous acts of the Houthi militias in Yemen, saying that it threatened peace in the warn-torn country and the ceasefire with the legitimate Yemen government.
A statement by the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said that the Houthis were becoming more resisting to all notions of peace, choosing violence and destruction as a mean to communicate.
Abul-Gheit took the chance to express his condolences to the Bahraini servicemen that lost their lives during a Houthi attack south of Saudi Arabia, wishing for a speedy recovery for those wounded in the attack. (end)
