Introducing The Metcor Group - The Go-To Specialist Facilities And Property Management Services Group

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Metcor Group has launched its brand, bringing together over 100 years of experience, providing smarter specialist solutions for a better built environment.



Comprising three long-established companies, Metcor Environmental (formerly Metro Mechanical Services), Anglo Pumps , and Aylesford Electrical Contractors, Metcor provides preventative planned maintenance and emergency response services to many FTSE 100 and 250 companies, and iconic UK landmarks, including company headquarters and national museums.

Metcor Group CEO, Nico Gaisman , said:“The time is right to give our business a new and truly differentiated brand in the market – and one which reflects the critical role our company plays in preventing pollution and mitigating environmental and regulatory risk. As part of the Metcor Group, Metcor Environmental's longstanding property and FM clients will be able to benefit from expanded capabilities, including specialist electrical testing and inspection, commercial plant room remediation, clean water pump solutions, electrical vehicle charger services, and solar panel installation. We believe that this unique offering of specialist, critical, and sustainability-driven services will drive tremendous value for our fast-growing customer base.”



Metcor's businesses share a decades-long track record of technical specialism, a commitment to driving sustainability and efficiency, and longstanding partnerships with the leading global property and FM companies across the UK.

Annually, the Metcor Group maintains over 10,000 miles of pipework infrastructure, tests 100,000 electrical installations, and saves more than 7 million kilowatt hours of energy by upgrading pump systems. The group's critical services support over 3 million workers in office, hospital, school, retail, and government sites, ensuring the health and safety of their working environments.

With Metcor Environmental, Anglo Pumps and Aylesford Electrical together under the Metcor Group umbrella, these industry-leading service providers are harnessing their expertise to provide a powerful resource for facilities and commercial property managers.

Metcor Environmental's rebrand from Metro Mechanical Services, is the UK's leading specialist in drainage maintenance, acknowledging the Metro brand's thirty-five-year heritage, whilst reflecting the company as the cornerstone of the Metcor Group.

Metcor Group was formed in 2023, bringing together three companies with over 100 years combined experience in specialist contractor services from drainage to data cabling, pumps to planned preventative maintenance.

Metcor Environmental (formerly Metro Mechanical) is one of the UK's leading national specialists in commercial drainage, founded in the mid-1980's. With integrated expertise across internals, externals, pumps, civils, and plumbing, they can address the root causes of issues on site, and ensure high-quality solutions are delivered.

Services include external drainage, internal stacks and lines, plumbing, pumping stations and civils. With a national footprint, they are able to provide a local service to clients at properties across the UK.

In 2021, the National Association of Drainage Contractors (NADC) appointed Metcor Environmental's Quality Assurance Supervisor to their national committee on the Environment and Waste.

Anglo Pumps have been in the repair, service and sales of pumps, motors and fan units since 1989.

They offer a comprehensive service including assessing site viability, design, sizing, selecting and installing equipment. Anglo's range of maintenance products ensures the reliability and operation efficiency of pumping systems and associated equipment.

Aylesford Electrical Established for over 35 years, they work with managing agents on commercial, retail and industrial properties across England, they deliver a comprehensive range of electrical services, from design and installation to maintenance and testing.

A dedicated Electrical Vehicle Charging (EVC) team offer tailored design and installation services, and are an Approved ChargePoint Installer by the Government Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

Their service portfolio includes retail parks, leisure parks and shopping centres, industrial parks, offices, residential properties and government buildings.