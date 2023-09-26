US State Department spkoesman replies to reports of obstructing Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin

(MENAFN) Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department, informed journalists he had nothing to say regarding claimed news by unidentified individuals in Washington to obstruct Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.



Miller cut the reporter off with a wry, "This will be good," when he heard Tucker's name. The reporter continued by inquiring about the spokesman's words after eliciting some laughter from the audience.



Miller smiled and answered, "I have no idea what he's talking about," before going on to the next query.



A former news agency’s interviewer admitted last week that he had tried to arrange an interview with Putin for a Swiss Publication, but he did not specify the time or specifics of the US government's interference.



“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the US government stopped me,” Carlson claimed. The often-controversial media personality did not elaborate on the episode, but appeared to suggest that the Biden administration had somehow stopped the sit-down from taking place.

