SIBUR Among Leaders In ESG Rating Of Russian Companies

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach - 26 September 2023 - Moscow. According to an ESG rating of Russian companies published by the rating agency NCR and RBC, SIBUR was among the top-ranked companies, with a rating in the highest-possible category.

Andrey Piskunov, NCR's Managing Director, said: 'SIBUR is once again among the leading companies in our ESG rating. We improved our methodology this year based on our experience from last year. For companies that are not in the financial sector, the weight of the environmental component depends on the company's impact on the environment. The environmental component also takes into account the company's environmental conservation efforts as well as its investments in environmental projects and environmental technologies. Participation in the rating enables companies to highlight their commitment to ESG principles and to demonstrate their openness to all stakeholders.'

Maxim Remchukov, SIBUR's Sustainability Director, said: 'Our leading position in the ESG rating shows that we have not slowed down when it comes to implementation of the sustainability agenda. In the spring of this year, we updated our sustainability strategy, as we were able to achieve a number of our stated goals ahead of schedule notably, to reduce the environmental impact of our production facilities. We have taken on additional obligations, with due regard for all of the Company's assets. All our key results, including quantitative metrics, are publicly available on our website, in our integrated annual report. Strategic oversight is carried out at the level of the Board of Directors, which also speaks to the fact that this subject is a priority for shareholders.'

About SIBUR

SIBUR is Russia's largest integrated petrochemical company and one of the fastest growing global petrochemical players, with approximately 50,000 employees. The Company's unique vertically integrated business model enables it to deliver highly competitive products used in the consumer goods and automotive industries, as well as construction, energy, chemistry and other industries across 100 countries.

SIBUR helps to reduce CO2 emissions stemming from the burning of oil and gas extraction by-products by processing them into valuable petrochemical products.

