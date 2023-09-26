Mucous Membrane Decontamination Market Revenue To Surpass USD 15 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mucous membrane decontamination market size is slated to expand at ~15% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 15 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 7 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market can be majorly attributed to the rising threat of potential infections after the advent of COVID-19 along with the growing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections that is leading to the adoption of safe practices.

As per the National Library of Medicine report, every year around 1.7 million patients in hospital facilities acquire healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) while nearly 98,000 of them succumb to these infections, accounting for ~1 in 17 patients globally.

Growth in Endoscopic Surgeries to Boost Market Growth

The mucous membrane is the moist inner lining of some organs such as the nose, mouth, lungs, stomach, and other body cavities. It lubricates and protects these organs and cavities from bodily fluids, abrasive particles, and invasive pathogens. Mucous membrane decontamination reduces microbes on the mucous membranes and skin, thereby eliminating the risk of introducing microbes into deeper tissue. The rising use of higher level disinfection to disinfect semi-critical devices such as endoscopes and others that come into contact with mucous membranes, as well as the increasing number of endoscopic surgeries globally, are expected to drive the market during the assessment period. As per an estimation, over 20 million GI endoscopies are performed in the United States every year.

Mucous Membrane Decontamination Market: Regional Overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The mucous membrane decontamination market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The substantial market growth in the assessment period is backed by the increasing investments in the healthcare sector owing to the growing threat of rare diseases as well as the burgeoning geriatric population in the region. The national health expenditure of the United States amounted to ~USD 4 trillion in 2020. Moreover, the increasing research on ways and means to prevent the spread of various types of infections of the mucosal surfaces of the mouth, eyes, nose, nasopharynx, hypopharynx, larynx, esophagus, genitals, and/or anus, along with the gradually rising prevalence of mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP), which is a rare, chronic, autoimmune, subepithelial blistering, and erosive disease, is also contributing to this trend. It has been found that the number of people with this disease (MMP) in the US has reached 5,000.

Increasing the Number of Surgeries to Drive Growth in Europe

The mucous membrane decontamination market in Europe is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries as well as the rising concern about wound infections such as bacteremia following surgical intervention. It was found that over 12,000 coronary artery bypass surgeries were performed in the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2020. Moreover, the increasing risk of bacterial skin infections as well as the growing use of disinfectants for hands, skin, and mucous membranes to eliminate microbial contamination are expected to boost the market in the European region.

Mucous Membrane Decontamination, Segmentation by Administration



Injectable

Oral Topical

The oral segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment in the assessment period include the rising prevalence of mouth infections, mouth ulcers, and gum diseases globally, along with widespread usage of oral drugs to reduce the number of germs in the mouth and the convenience of availability and consumption of such prescribed medications. Furthermore, rising patient reluctance to take injection courses and preferring oral drugs is supporting segment growth. As per a study in 2021, nearly 84% of pharmaceutical products are consumed orally.

Mucous Membrane Decontamination, Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Drug Store

Online

Retail Hospital Pharmacies

The drugstore segment in mucous membrane decontamination market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The increasing sale of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, as well as the increasing threat of a higher number of infections associated with surgeries and wounds, are expected to drive segment growth during the assessment period. For instance, ~32% of surgical site infections were observed in patients in the year 2019. Additionally, an increasing inclination of the global population toward infection prevention, besides the rising cases of infection caused by injuries such as prosthetic ulcers and the rising use of antiseptics on the oral mucous membrane to prevent wound infections, is further expected to influence the growth of the segment positively during the forecast period.

Mucous Membrane Decontamination, Segmentation by Drug Class



Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Anti-Inflammatory Drug Monoclonal Antibodies

Mucous Membrane Decontamination, Segmentation by Product Type



Alcohol Non-Alcohol

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the mucous membrane decontamination market that are profiled by Research Nester are Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Genentech, Inc., Lipidor AB., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., EPI Health, LLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Mucous Membrane Decontamination Market



Astellas Pharma Inc. a Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company, announced its global strategic collaboration with Sutro Biopharma, Inc. They also signed a licensing agreement to improvise the development procedure of novel immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates shortly known as iADCs. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a global specialty generic pharmaceutical company together with its entirely owned subsidiaries launched Bempedoic Acid, an oral drug, under the brand name Brillo in India. The drug targets the reduction of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

