Oryzenin Market To Surpass $676 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The oryzenin market valuation is anticipated to be worth USD 676 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based protein sources. Oryzenin, derived from rice, has emerged as a nutritional powerhouse in the ever-expanding landscape of dietary supplements and functional foods.

The rising health consciousness among consumers, including vegans and those with dietary restrictions, has propelled the demand for oryzenin, being gluten-free and hypoallergenic. With the expanding sports and fitness industry, there is wider recognition of the product as a superior protein source for muscle recovery and strength development. The athletes and fitness enthusiasts increasingly seek plant-based alternatives. The data collected in a survey on dietary supplements by the Council of Responsible Nutrition (CRN) reveal that the users of sports nutrition supplements increased to 39% in 2022, as compared to 34% in 2021. This factor, along with the burgeoning interest in sustainable and ethical food production practices are slated to shape the market outlook in the coming years.

The oryzenin market from the oryzenin isolates segment is witnessing significant demand and will continue growing during 2023 to 2032, owing to the high protein content of up to 90% in these isolates, obtained through meticulous extraction process. This purity and concentration make oryzenin isolates highly sought-after in various applications, including the food and beverage industry, where they are used to enhance the protein content of products without compromising taste or texture. The increasing demand for healthy ready-to-eat alternatives is favoring the market demand.

The oryzenin market share from dietary supplements application is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2023 to 2032. Oryzenin's bioavailability and easy digestibility make it an ideal choice for supplements catering to a diverse range of health needs. Whether it's muscle-building protein powders, weight management supplements, or specialized formulations for athletes, oryzenin has gained momentum as a reliable source of plant-based protein. Moreover, its allergen-free and gluten-free nature ensures that it caters to a broad consumer base, including individuals with specific dietary requirements.

Europe oryzenin market will generate massive revenues by 2032, with a growing number of consumers embracing plant-based dietary choices. There is higher awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets, a surge in vegetarian and vegan populations, and stringent regulations promoting clean-label and allergen-free products. With increasing demand for dietary supplements and healthier food alternative, market players have been focused on offering a diverse range of oryzenin-derived products to cater to the European palate. These factors will industry growth in Europe.

Major players involved in oryzenin market are Axiom Foods, Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Rice Protein Corporation, Golden Grain Group Limited, Kerry Group plc, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., AIDP, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Ribus, Inc., Taiyo International, Nutra Food Ingredients, WFM Brown, LLC, The Green Labs LLC, RiceBran Technologies, and Greenway Organics These producers are on a constant lookout for partnership and acquisition opportunities in order to strengthen their market stake and amplify returns.

