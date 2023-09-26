Precision Medicine Tools Offer Veterinarians New Hope For Understanding Deadly Dog Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The study illuminates the complex landscape between genetics and disease outcomes for a common and aggressive cancer that affects millions of dogs.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hemangiosarcoma (HSA) is a common and aggressive canine cancer that typically targets the heart and spleen. It is the largest unmet medical need for 3 of the top 4 breeds in the US: Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Labrador Retrievers Although HSA occurs in all dog breeds, this cancer will claim the lives of millions of dogs from these three breeds alone.An HSA diagnosis is devastating for dog owners. Although treating HSA is possible, the diagnosis is often perceived as a death sentence and puts veterinarians in the unenviable position of helping pet parents navigate a distressing decision: pursue treatment despite the typically dismal odds of survival or euthanize their pet to save them from an unpredictable and sudden death. But today, researchers at Tufts University, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and FidoCure by One Health Company have shown that precision medicine techniques can illuminate the complex relationship between patient genetics and disease outcome."Our research shows that not all hemangiosarcomas are made equal,” said Cheryl London, the Anne Engen and Dusty Professor of Comparative Oncology and Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University who is an advisor to One Health and a co-lead author on the paper.“Some dogs diagnosed with HSA may have many hundreds of days of high-quality life ahead of them. The problem is that today many veterinarians lack precision pet health tools that can help them better understand the prognosis for their patient so that pet parents make informed life-and-death decisions for their dog."In a study published in Veterinary and Comparative Oncology, the researchers showed that clinical variables such as age at diagnosis, size, and overall survival were in some cases linked to patient genetics or tumor mutations. By analyzing DNA from canine patients, FidoCure could someday help veterinarians move beyond one-size-fits-all HSA care plans to treatments that are tailored to each individual dog.The new study analyzed clinical data and DNA collected from the tumors of 109 dogs with HSA and found breed-specific disparities in age at HSA diagnosis, with German Shepherds affected at a younger age than Golden Retrievers or Labrador Retrievers. Although not reaching statistical significance, German Shepherds also tended to fare worse than Golden Retrievers, which in turn did worse than Labradors. But one of the most important predictive factors for a patient's survival was hidden in their DNA. The researchers identified two genetic variants that are associated with worse outcomes as well as the genetic mutations that are most common in HSA tumors.Together with clinical factors, this genetic and breed data could potentially help inform treatment decisions. In general, studying tumor DNA may also open up the possibility of treating dogs with precision cancer drugs, which is only possible if veterinarians have access to genetic data from the dog's cancer. If the pet owner does decide to pursue treatment, veterinarians can access the world's largest canine cancer database through FidoCure to match HSA patients with cutting-edge treatments that may meaningfully extend their life."Our findings give veterinarians and pet parents accessible options by applying techniques used for precision medicine in humans to our canine companions,” said Christina Lopes, the CEO of FidoCure by One Health Company and co-author of the paper.“Every dog is unique and so is every cancer. Pet parents and veterinarians shouldn't have to decide between premature euthanasia and expensive, potentially ineffective treatments based on a one-size-fits-all understanding of this disease. By looking at a pet patient's DNA we can better understand their unique situation and potentially make decisions based on that data. Even better, what we learn in dogs with hemangiosarcoma can impact both sides of the leash: human angiosarcoma is very similar to canine hemangiosarcoma and every bit as much of an unmet medical need.”

