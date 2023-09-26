Uterra to invest USD 20 million in Ras Al Khaimah’s first organic fertiliser project

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 26 September 2023: Uterra Middle East Agro Industries is investing USD 20 million in the next three years for the construction and development of Ras Al Khaimah’s first organic soil fertiliser project, which aims to revolutionalise agriculture, address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.



A part of a multi-national UniPax Investment Group, Uterra has acquired a land plot of approximately 33,000 m2 in Al Ghail Industrial Zone to build a sustainable biosphere cluster. At the new facility, the company will produce high-efficiency micro-biological organic fertiliser for agriculture and carry out research and scientific work on the creation of unique methods of cultivating plants, medicinal and valuable fungi. The company will also be farming fruits, vegetables and berries, both indoors and outdoors, and conduct organic animal husbandry.



The Uterra project implementation in the UAE aims to address several key objectives. First, it aims to produce and implement highly efficient and profitable organic fertilisers in both the UAE and the global markets. Second, the project aims to ensure that the residents of the region have access to sufficient quantities of high-quality, environment-friendly products. The ‘uTerra’ branded products will be developed without the use of pesticides. Additionally, they will have zero amount of harmful chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), promoting natural and healthy food sources. This will not only positively affect people’s health, but also reduce depletion of valuable soil resources.



According to UniPax owner and Uterra founder Dr Anatoli Unitsky, the decision to establish his company’s operations in Ras Al Khaimah was influenced by several factors. “I am greatly impressed with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for turning the emirate into a regional leader of socio-economic development. As for the location, the emirate offers convenient logistical solutions and the launch of Etihad Rail will also open up new possibilities. Additionally, the RAKEZ team has provided excellent support with all procedures of our new set-up, from the acquisition of our facility space to assistance in bank account opening.”



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to welcome Uterra into our diverse business ecosystem. We, at RAKEZ, are big supporters of innovation and sustainability in all aspects of business and Uterra’s plans align perfectly. By developing organic soil fertilisers, Uterra is not only providing a solution for environmental challenges, but also fostering a more sustainable agriculture sector in Ras Al Khaimah. This resonates with our commitment to the Year of Sustainability, facilitating more and more businesses that contribute towards a greener future. It’s not only about economic growth, but also about growing responsibly.”



