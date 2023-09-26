Business Mint has been awarded Shiva SS for creating magic with every click!

(MENAFN- Daily News Jmmu) Shiva SS is a distinguished and renowned Celebrity and Fashion Photographer based in Hyderabad India. He has bestowed the title of ‘Most Prominent Photographer of the year – 2022 at a star-studded event held on the 10th of July, 2022 The Mercedes Benz Silver Star – Hyderabad hosted by Business Mint, the organisation that conducted this nationwide award.



He started his photography career in Dubai as a part-time photographer way back in 2012. In 2013, he Collaborated with Filmfare Middle East and started covering various Celebrity Events Press Meets, interviews, and corporate events in Dubai and across the UAE. He also has covered events in various Indian cities during his visits including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala.



For Shiva SS the camera is a sketchbook, an instrument of intuition and spontaneity, the artist sees what others only get a glimpse of and the subject is converted to reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality. It takes an instant out of time, altering life and holding it still.



“When words fail to describe the beauty of a moment it is captured in a frame, skill is never purchased it is a gift and I am grateful for this gift” says the blessed and celebrated photographer. From his fervour and commitment to this art form, one realises that Photography is the austere and blazing poetry of the real that the photographer skilfully captures, time stands still, the moment is gone but the magic remains



