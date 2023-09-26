Italian PM expresses concern over Germany's support for Mediterranean migrant rescues

(MENAFN) Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has expressed her "astonishment" in a letter to Germany's Chancellor regarding Berlin's decision to financially support two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) involved in migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea and their subsequent disembarkation in southern Italy. Meloni's letter, dated September 23, revealed her surprise at the lack of coordination between the Italian government and the German administration in this matter. She stated, "I have learned with astonishment that your administration — without coordinating with the Italian government — has allegedly decided to support with substantial funds non-governmental organizations engaged in the reception of irregular migrants on Italian territory and in rescues in the Mediterranean Sea."



Furthermore, Prime Minister Meloni emphasized the need for European Union (EU) nations interested in assisting Italy to focus their efforts, including financial support, on creating structural solutions for managing the migratory phenomenon. She conveyed her belief that addressing the underlying causes and structural aspects of migration would be a more effective and sustainable approach.



The Italian Prime Minister's response was prompted by a report from Italy's state-run ANSA news agency, which disclosed Germany's intention to provide funding to NGOs involved in projects assisting migrants on Italian soil and participating in sea rescue operations. Meloni's office had previously expressed "great astonishment" at this news, highlighting the need for transparent and coordinated efforts in addressing migration-related challenges.

