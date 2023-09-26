Elaha Soroor Stands Against Oppression In Afghanistan With Her Latest Song“Attan Hazaragi”

(MENAFN- B2Press) With her new song, Elaha Soroor reinterprets the historical battle cry style of music and dance in Afghanistan into a contemporary anthem championing women's rights and human rights.



US - In an act of profound musical and activist expression, celebrated Hazara artist, Elaha Soroor, unveils her latest song and music video,“Attan Hazaragi.” This release emerges as a voice against the systemic oppression encountered by the people of Afghanistan, particularly women, and exemplifies the strength and unity of collaborative artistry.

Two years after the Taliban's ban on education for girls beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, their blatant infringement on female rights continues to reverberate across the globe. Afghanistan remains a stark realm of gender disparities in education, leaving more than a million girls bereft of their rights to knowledge and learning. This prevailing predicament fuels the essence and urgency of Soroor's musical creation.

Inspired by the traditional Attan,“Attan Hazaragi” reinterprets the historical battle cry style of music and dance in Afghanistan into a contemporary anthem championing women's rights and human rights. As a Hazara woman, Soroor's rendition stands as a poignant testament to the indomitable and defiant spirit of women of Aamidst pervasive violence and prejudice.

Soroor's innovative narrative goes beyond being a musical piece. It is a collaborative declaration echoing the resilience and unyielding spirit of Hazara women and the people of Afghanistan. The collaboration brings together a confluence of talented individuals, fostering a profound sense of unity and camaraderie.



“The unity we experienced during the creation of this song and video is what we hope to inspire globally,” explains Soroor.

The music video, directed by Heja Rahiminia, mirrors the resilience of the Hazara people, capturing evocative glimpses of their everyday life, their unwavering determination, and spirit. Contributing their talents, Najiba Noori's compelling photographs, and Lesly Avendano's enchanting choreography and dance embellish the visual narrative. The collaboration includes acclaimed artists, including renowned poet Aziz Fayaz and distinguished musicians Kaveh Bahrami, Mahan Mirarab, Yahya Alkhansa, Sarathy Korwar, Niloufar Shiri, Al MacSween, and Lee Francis.

This initiative is not merely an artistic exploration. It is a resonant message of hope, unity, and resilience amid the prevailing shadows over Afghanistan, reflecting the enduring luminosity of its people's spirit. The relentless challenges and restrictions faced by girls in Afghanistan since the closure of secondary schools have acted as a catalyst for global dialogues and condemnations. This year's U.N. General Assembly in New York placed the rights of women and children of Afghanistan at the forefront of its agenda, echoing Soroor's resonate anthem of defiance and hope.

In a world marred by division,“Attan Hazaragi” emerges as a beacon, reflecting what can be achieved when diverse visions unite for a shared cause. The unity and collaboration experienced during the creation of this song and video are the embodiment of global inspiration that Soroor and her collaborators aim to evoke, challenging the systemic impositions faced by the women of Afghanistan.

As the global community converges on platforms like the United Nations to deliberate on the state of women's and children's rights in Afghanistan, Soroor's“Attan Hazarag”" resounds as a musical epitome of resistance, a harmonious plea for unity, and a reminder of the resilient spirit of Afghanistan, especially its women.

About Elaha Soroor:

Elaha Soroor is an acclaimed Hazara artist celebrated for her emotive voice and compelling compositions. With her latest release,“Attan Hazaragi,” Soroor continues to be a beacon of hope and resilience for the people of Afghanistan, leveraging her musical prowess to champion human rights and women's rights.

