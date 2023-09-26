UN expresses concern over Russian forces' attacks on Ukrainian civilians

(MENAFN) The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has voiced deep concern regarding the actions of Russian forces in their ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The commission, tasked with investigating violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine, has highlighted troubling evidence of war crimes committed by Russian armed forces. As a response to these concerns, the commission has announced its intention to undertake more extensive investigations into a range of grave violations.



Specifically, the commission's focus will include unlawful attacks involving explosive weapons, incidents affecting civilians, cases of torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on critical energy infrastructure. This announcement was made during the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.



Since its establishment by the UN Human Rights Council on March 4, 2022, the inquiry commission has been actively engaged in documenting and assessing violations of human rights and international humanitarian law related to the conflict in Ukraine. One alarming aspect that has come to light is the documented incidents of explosive weapon attacks on various civilian targets, including residential buildings, a medical facility, a railway station, a restaurant, shops, and commercial warehouses. These attacks have had severe consequences, resulting in civilian casualties, widespread damage to critical infrastructure, and disruptions to essential services and supplies.



The commission's announcement underscores the gravity of the situation in Ukraine and the urgent need for accountability for violations of international law in the context of the conflict. The continued documentation and investigation of such violations are vital steps in ensuring justice and accountability for the victims of the conflict and in upholding the principles of international humanitarian law.

