Oil prices rise on Russia's export restrictions, tighter supply prospects

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced an upward trend on Monday, driven by concerns over a more constrained supply outlook. The international benchmark crude, Brent, climbed to USD92.31 per barrel at 10:23 a.m. local time (0723 GMT), marking a 0.38 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD91.96 a barrel on Friday. Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD90.40 per barrel, reflecting a 0.41 percent gain from its Friday close at USD90.03 per barrel.



The primary factor contributing to this price surge was Russia's recent decision to temporarily restrict the export of diesel and gasoline. The move, initiated by the Russian government, was motivated by the aim to stabilize fuel prices within the domestic market. The government stated that this measure would facilitate the saturation of the fuel market, subsequently leading to reduced prices for consumers.



Russia, being one of the world's largest oil producers, exports a substantial quantity of diesel and gasoline, amounting to nearly 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 100,000 bpd, respectively. While these figures are comparatively lower than Russia's crude oil exports, the decision to impose export limitations, particularly in the lead-up to winter, has amplified market concerns about supply stability.



The move by Russia underscores the complex interplay between domestic fuel price management and the global energy markets. As the export restrictions have coincided with ongoing supply uncertainties, it has contributed to market jitters and a shift in focus toward a tighter supply outlook.



In summary, the rise in oil prices, driven by Russia's export restrictions on diesel and gasoline, highlights the intricate dynamics of the global energy market. The impact of such decisions on both domestic and international markets underscores the multifaceted factors influencing oil prices, making them subject to fluctuations based on geopolitical developments and supply concerns.

MENAFN26092023000045015682ID1107142169