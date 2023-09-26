Global crude steel production shows modest increase in August

(MENAFN) According to data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) on Monday, global crude steel production in August experienced a year-on-year uptick of 2.2 percent, reaching a total of 152.6 million tons. Notably, China, the world's largest steel producer, contributed significantly to this increase, posting a 3.2 percent rise in August with a production level of 86.4 million tons.



India, as the second-largest steel producer globally, demonstrated remarkable growth in August, with its steel production surging by 17.4 percent to reach 11.9 million tons. In contrast, Japan experienced a slight decline of 2.9 percent, producing 7.1 million tons of steel, while the United States recorded a modest 1.1 percent increase, reaching 7 million tons.



Russia, another significant player in the global steel industry, showed robust growth, with estimated steel production of 6.4 million tons in August, representing an 8.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.



In contrast, Turkey, ranked as the eighth-largest crude steel producer worldwide, faced a decline in its crude steel production, falling by 2.9 percent to 2.8 million tons in the same period.



Examining the year-to-date figures, global crude steel production reached 1.26 billion tons in the first eight months of the year, reflecting a modest annual increase of 0.2 percent. These production trends and statistics illustrate the dynamics within the global steel industry, highlighting the varying growth rates and challenges faced by key steel-producing nations.

MENAFN26092023000045015682ID1107142168