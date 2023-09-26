Auction Of Treasury Bills On 28 September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:
| Name
| Stock exchange code
| Maturity
| DGTB 01/12/23 23 / IV
| 98-19153
| 1 December 2023
| DGTB 01/03/24 24 / I
| 98-19237
| 1 March 2024
The sale will settle on 2 October 2023 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.
The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.
MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107142160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.