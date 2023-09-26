France’s highest court says prohibition on abaya legal, rejects appeals against it

(MENAFN) France’s top court on Monday decided that the administration prohibition on Muslim dress abaya is legal.



The Council of State declared that it had refused a request by three establishments over the administration prohibition declared in August on abaya – a loose-fitting and full-length robe – dressed by certain Muslim pupils in schools.



Last week, the Sud Education Paris, La Voix Lyceenne as well as Le Poing Leve Lycee unions in France lodged an appeal counter to the restriction.



On August 31, Vincent Brengarth, a lawyer for the Muslim Rights Action (ADM), lodged an appeal with the Council of State to pursue the suspension of the ban on the abaya which he stated infringes "several fundamental freedoms."



On September 7, the Council of State refused the ADM's appeal, declaring: "This ban does not seriously violate and is not manifestly illegal to the right to respect for private life, the freedom of religion, the right to education."



MENAFN26092023000045015839ID1107142160