Solaris Biotech And Extracellular Cooperate For A Sustainable Food Industry

Solaris Biotech and Extracellular, active in the field of cultured meat and sustainable food technologies, have started a new and innovative collaboration.

MANTOVA, ITALY, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Extracellular uses Solaris Biotech cultivators to develop production processes for the cultured meat industry. In fact, it offers a research and development service for third parties, providing its cultivators and know-how for the time it takes to develop the production process that will then be applied by the client industry.

Extracellular's activities meet the growing interest in alternative protein sources to address the environmental and ethical challenges associated with traditional animal farming.

Lab-grown meat involves the production of food products directly from animal cells in a biotechnologically controlled environment and is in fact a sustainable alternative to animal breeding and slaughter.

The Bristol, UK-based company is contributing to a more sustainable and ethical food system by potentially reducing the environmental impact of meat production.

Extracellular uses small and flexible cultivators of the“ONE” model family to demonstrate the suitability of microbial and mammalian systems for the application of cultured meat. Cultivators are devices used for the cultivation of microorganisms or cells in a controlled environment. They enable researchers and biotechnologists to perform various fermentation processes, such as the growth of bacteria, yeasts or other cell cultures, under controlled conditions.

Katrien Verbrugge, Sales Director EMEA of Solaris Biotech: "The Solaris ONE cultivators allow Extracellular to test cell performance on a small scale before moving on to larger systems. The Extracellular team is using the Solaris lab equipment to test agitation, temperature, pH, dO2 and feeding strategies."

Kiren Baines Co-Founder & CSO of Extracellular: "Our commitment is to combine expertise, resources and cutting-edge technology to accelerate research, development and commercialisation efforts. The ultimate goal is to bring increasingly innovative products and solutions to the market. Solaris' ONE cultivator, with its Wi-Fi connection and simple web interface, is very useful to easily set up and design processes for our customers."

Will Milligan, Co-Founder & CEO of Extracellular, said:“We found it to be a great system, with great control software.”

To see the video statement by Kiren Baines of Extracellular , click here:



SOLARIS BIOTECH

Solaris Biotech, a Donaldson brand, is a leading innovator and manufacturer of fermenters, bioreactors, tangential flow filtration (TFF) and depth filtration (FFF) systems used for a variety of applications in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and food industries. Its product and development teams create solutions at all scales, from benchtop R&D systems to complete engineered solutions tailored to individual customer needs. As of November 2021, Solaris Biotech is part of Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI) and its expansion into the life sciences sector. To discover the full range of Solaris Biotech products and capabilities, visit solarisbiotech.

