US stocks open with losses following hard week for S&P 500, Nasdaq

(MENAFN) US stock markets opened the week with losses, as both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index endured their most challenging week since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the trading day by slipping 80 points, marking a 0.24 percent decline, and settling at 33,881 around 10:00 a.m. EDT. Last week, the blue-chip index recorded a 1.9 percent drop, reflecting a challenging week for US equities.



The broader S&P 500 index also exhibited a slight decline, losing nearly four points, equivalent to 0.1 percent, to reach 4,316. Last week's performance saw the S&P 500 endure a more substantial drop, with a decline of 2.9 percent. A similar pattern was observed in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which began the week with a minor decrease of two points or 0.02 percent, settling at 13,210. Notably, the Nasdaq faced more significant headwinds last week, recording a 3.6 percent decline.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," increased by 2.5 percent, reaching 17.64. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury inched up by 1.9 percent, settling at 4.523 percent. These metrics reflect the ongoing volatility and fluctuations in the financial markets, influenced by various economic, geopolitical, and investor sentiment factors.



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar index exhibited strength, rising by 0.3 percent to reach 105.88. In contrast, the euro experienced a decline of 0.56 percent, trading at USD1.0593 against the greenback. These currency movements reflect shifting dynamics in global markets and the relative strengths of major currencies.



Turning to commodities, precious metals faced some downward pressure, with gold trimming 0.2 percent to USD1,922 per ounce and silver declining by 0.9 percent to reach USD23.34 per ounce. In the energy sector, oil prices showed marginal losses, with the global benchmark, Brent crude, at USD91.72 per barrel and the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, at USD89.65 per barrel. These fluctuations in commodity prices are reflective of ongoing supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical factors, and market sentiment.

MENAFN26092023000045015682ID1107142143