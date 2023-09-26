Amazon to pour USD4B into AI startup Anthropic, aiming for AI dominance

(MENAFN) Amazon, the renowned US e-commerce giant, has announced its intention to make a substantial investment of up to USD4 billion in the artificial intelligence (AI) startup company Anthropic. This strategic move signifies Amazon's commitment to furthering its capabilities in the AI domain and enhancing its position in the competitive tech industry landscape.



Anthropic has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider, a significant decision as it will serve as the foundation for training and deploying future AI models developed by the startup. These AI models are poised to be accessible to millions of developers, marking a potential milestone in democratizing AI technology. Amazon stated that its developers and engineers will have the opportunity to harness Anthropic's models to incorporate generative AI capabilities into their projects. This collaboration is expected to lead to the enhancement of existing applications and the creation of new and innovative customer experiences across Amazon's diverse business ventures.



The backdrop for Amazon's substantial investment in Anthropic is the escalating competition in AI development among major tech players, including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google. In an era where AI capabilities are becoming increasingly integral to a wide range of applications and industries, companies are vying to lead in this field by investing in cutting-edge AI technologies and startups.



Anthropic, founded in 2021, has notably developed a model known as Claude 2, which has achieved remarkable scores, surpassing the 90th percentile on the GRE reading and writing exams, as well as in quantitative reasoning. This demonstrates the startup's commitment to achieving excellence in AI research and development.



In summary, Amazon's investment in Anthropic underscores the company's dedication to advancing its AI capabilities and staying at the forefront of AI innovation. By leveraging AWS and collaborating with Anthropic, Amazon aims to empower developers and engineers while contributing to the broader evolution of AI technology. This move further highlights the intensifying competition in the AI landscape and the pivotal role that startups play in shaping the future of AI.

