UAE Press: Sheikh Mohammed's Offer Electrifies Youth

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A local newspaper has commended the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on X when he invited applications for the role of Minister for Youth, highlighting that this extraordinary step has garnered widespread attention, with thousands of enthusiastic young individuals already responding to the call.

“No country in the world ever does that. It is usually the case that someone who is part of the governmental structure who is chosen for a responsible position like that of a minister. And the response was striking as was the offer,” Gulf Today said in an editorial on Tuesday.

Four Thousand and Seven Hundred Youth sent in their applications, and praised the 'wise leadership' for the extraordinary move. Many more are readying to send their applications. They feel enthused and inspired to apply for the post because they see the offer as an expression of confidence in the Emirati youth.

The move reflected the vision of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan encapsulated in the saying,“Youth is the real wealth, and it is the nation's shield and sword that protects it from the ambition of the greedy. A country's greatest investment lies in building generations of educated and knowledgeable youth.”

Many of them were bubbling with hope and confidence in responding to the offer of the post of minister for youth.

There is then a rare rapport between the people and the leaders of the country. They are in many ways returning the trust and confidence reposed in them. Nouf Al Kathiri, who is preparing to the file her application, said,“This opportunity arouses in me great passion and eagerness, so I know that this an opportunity to leave my mark on the path of national development that is considered a precedent in history.”

The editorial added, "Not everyone who is applying for the post will get it because one among the thousands will be chosen. But such is the enthusiasm at the prospect of running for a minister's post, most of the young applicants are only too happy that they are sending in their applications, that they are in the race for the post.

“It does not seem to matter to them whether they will be chosen. For them, the act of responding to the unprecedented and extraordinary offer is an exciting experience. This would mean that that this would serve as an example for the youth that they aim high and prepare themselves for the responsibilities ahead.”

They also know that they have to have the qualifications and they will strive to acquire the qualifications. It is this infectious spirit of aspiring for the high position that is setting an exciting trend. They do not have to think that leadership and the building of the nation is somebody else's task, and that it falls to them to put their shoulder to the wheel as it were, and share in the nation's futuristic vision and also contribute to it.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's announcement has had a lightning impact on the country's youth, and it is as though they are inspired to reach out to the high post with the aim of building a future. This is the most valuable aspect of the exercise of applying for the post of Minister of Youth. The idea is implanted in the minds of the young that it is their task to think of the country, its people and its future,” concluded the Sharjah-based daily.