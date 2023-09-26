Turkish stock index records strong gains, closing at 8,304.83 points

(MENAFN) In a notable uptick, the Turkish benchmark stock index concluded its trading session on Monday at 8,304.83 points, reflecting a substantial increase of 3.3 percent, equivalent to 265.65 points, compared to its previous week's closing figure. The day's trading activity saw fluctuations, with the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index hitting its lowest point at 8,096.95 and reaching its peak at 8,311.16.



The market capitalization of the BIST 100 index stood at approximately 7 trillion Turkish liras, which translates to around USD258.9 billion, as the trading day came to a close. Notably, the daily trading volume exhibited robust activity, amounting to 157.5 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD5.78 billion. This level of trading activity underscores the vibrancy of the Turkish stock market.



Breaking down the performance of individual stocks, it is noteworthy that 92 stocks experienced gains during the trading session, while eight saw declines. This diversity in stock performance highlights the dynamic nature of the Turkish stock market, where various factors can influence the fortunes of individual companies and sectors.



Examining other key financial indicators, the price of an ounce of gold was quoted at USD1,936.55, indicating the value of this precious metal in the market. In the energy sector, Brent crude oil was trading at USD91.4 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing dynamics in global oil markets.



Foreign exchange rates played a crucial role in the financial landscape, with the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate standing at 27.2150, the euro/lira exchange rate at 28.8075, and the British pound trading at 33.2140 Turkish liras. These exchange rates reflect the relative strengths of these currencies in relation to the Turkish lira, influencing international trade and financial transactions.



In sum, the Turkish stock market showcased notable gains in its benchmark index, underlining the resilience and dynamism of the nation's financial landscape. The robust trading volume, diverse stock performance, and key financial metrics collectively provide insights into the economic activity and investment sentiment in Turkey.

