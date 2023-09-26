China Warns Philippines Not To 'Stir Up Trouble' Over Disputed Reef

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: Beijing on Tuesday warned Manila not to "stir up trouble" after the Philippine Coast Guard said it removed a floating barrier at a disputed reef that was allegedly deployed by China to stop Filipinos from accessing the traditional fishing ground.

"China firmly upholds the sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of the Huangyan island," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, adding:

"We advise the Philippines not to provoke or stir up trouble."

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano has vowed to take "all appropriate actions" for the removal of barriers installed by the Chinese coast guard at the reef -- called Scarborough Shoal by Manila -- in the South China Sea.

A 300-metre (328-yard) floating barrier was found across the entrance of the shoal last week during a routine government resupply mission to Filipino fishermen plying the waters near the Chinese-controlled reef.

It was not clear from the Philippine statement if the entire barrier had been removed.