Forum On Government Procurement Plan For 2024 Discusses Projects Of Around Qr70bn

Doha, Qatar: The forum on government procurement plan for 2024, which kicked off Sunday and lasts until Oct. 20, discussed projects that the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) plan to implement during 2024 with a value-approaching QR70bn.

Two presentations by Ashghal and Kahramaa during the first two days of the forum showed that the value of 116 public tenders that Ashghal will launch for 2024 amounts to around QR59bn. These public tenders include developing existing and new lands; connecting and improving roads; projects for sewage and marine outfalls; maintaining road networks and sewage; beautification of roads, public places, highways, and public buildings; and operational public procurement.

Meanwhile, the value of 279 public tenders offered by Kahramaa for 2024 amounts to about QR8.9bn in three areas, including the electricity networks sector, the water networks sector, and the corporation's service departments sector.

Ashghal Projects Affairs Director Eng. Yousef Abdulrahman Al Emadi, during the presentation on the main projects plan for the Public Works Authority during 2024, said that the total tenders offered by Ashghal during 2024 reach around 116 projects at an estimated cost of about QR59bn, of which QR28.4bn are allocated for constructing around 41 projects in developing existing and new lands, as well as connecting and improving roads, while QR11.8bn is the value of 21 tenders for the establishment of sanitation and outfall projects.

Eng. Al Emadi reviewed some of Ashghal's achievements in various sectors, stressing the authority's keenness on supporting local companies, whether contractors, manufacturers, or consultants, and decreasing dependence on foreign companies in implementing infrastructure projects, in line with Qatar's strategy aimed at relying on national expertise and providing the appropriate environment for Qatari companies to grow.

He said that these efforts led to an increase in the percentage of the use of local products in its projects from 38 percent in 2016, meaning that the local product used in the Authoritys projects is between 75 and 80 percent, stressing that the authority has implemented and managed an efficient and sustainable infrastructure over the past few years for future generations.

Addressing the forum, Head of Procurement at Kahramaa Sarah Abdullah Ahmadi said that the total value of Kahramaa projects for 2024 is estimated to read around QR8.9bn, divided into 279 tenders, including 62 tenders related to the supply of items, 117 tenders related to the provision of services, 67 tenders related to the supply of items and the provision of services, and 33 tenders related to contracting.

Sectorwise, she indicated that 83 tenders in the electricity networks sector amount to QR5.7bn, 41 tenders in the water networks amount to QR2.2bn, while the tenders for the service departments sector amount to QR958m.